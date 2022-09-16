Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $346.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,691.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005458 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.