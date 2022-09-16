LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,646.00

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $674,257.75 and approximately $1,646.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 266.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.23392578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 550.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00104689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00838789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA’s launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

