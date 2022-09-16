Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $355.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.60.

Shares of LIN opened at $282.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

