Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €350.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank cut shares of Linde to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €320.00 ($326.53) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €285.30 ($291.12) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €286.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €286.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40. Linde has a 12-month low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 12-month high of €315.35 ($321.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

