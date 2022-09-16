LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,684. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.