LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,684. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

