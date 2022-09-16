Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Up 1%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.06. 771,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 832,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEV. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $143.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Insider Activity at Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $561,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,169,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,430,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,082,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

