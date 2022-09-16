Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, an increase of 914.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

LMACA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 9,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,562. Liberty Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,034,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after buying an additional 1,495,336 shares during the period. GWM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1,669.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,571,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 1,482,507 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 834,815 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

