Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

NYSE:LICY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LICY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

About Li-Cycle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

