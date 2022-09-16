Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
NYSE:LICY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on LICY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.