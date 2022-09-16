Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS.

NYSE:LICY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,234. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $9,978,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth $6,039,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

