LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.18. 260,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $444,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $6,130,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.