Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.64 on Friday, reaching $492.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.03.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

