Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $49.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,194.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,270.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,277.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

