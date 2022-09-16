Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.9 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

