Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $347,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ROP traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,609. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

