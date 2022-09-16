Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 617,589 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.