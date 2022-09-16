Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 123,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 95,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 67.2% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. 154,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,411. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

