Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

