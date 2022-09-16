Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 928,950 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 375,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 307,582 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,313,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock remained flat at $20.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 682,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,452. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

