Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 89,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.