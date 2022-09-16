Legacy Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 721,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 187,643 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 490,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

