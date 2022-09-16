Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 81,651 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 5.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 85,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,182. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

