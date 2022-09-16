Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $727,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 258,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.