Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,950 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

