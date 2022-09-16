Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,031 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 13.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $124,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWM stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.10. 1,442,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,317,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.61 and its 200 day moving average is $187.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

