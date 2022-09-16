Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.14. The company had a trading volume of 215,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.