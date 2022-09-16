Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 178,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. 45,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

