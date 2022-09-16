Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.38 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,397 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

