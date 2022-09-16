Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,642 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

