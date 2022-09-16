Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 29,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,219. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

