LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 21.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 167,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWD stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

