LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Short Interest Update

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LVAC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,984,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

