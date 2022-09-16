Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 8,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 15,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

