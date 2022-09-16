Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

LE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $278.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

