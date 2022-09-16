Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) PT Lowered to €20.00 at Barclays

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €24.00 ($24.49) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Lagardere Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDDF remained flat at $15.25 during trading hours on Friday. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

About Lagardere

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

