Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) PT Lowered to €20.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €24.00 ($24.49) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Lagardere Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDDF remained flat at $15.25 during trading hours on Friday. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

About Lagardere

(Get Rating)

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.