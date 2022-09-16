Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Kuraray Stock Performance
Shares of KURRY remained flat at $22.35 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.61. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.
About Kuraray
