Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

Shares of KURRY remained flat at $22.35 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.61. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

