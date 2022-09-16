Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kuke Music Trading Up 7.9 %

KUKE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.