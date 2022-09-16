Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR KRN opened at €85.15 ($86.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €82.79 and a 200 day moving average of €79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a one year high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

