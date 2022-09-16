Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. 13,928,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Kroger by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 237,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.