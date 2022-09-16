Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of KR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. 13,928,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Kroger by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 237,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
See Also
