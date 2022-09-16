Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $12.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $539.12. 37,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,464. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.