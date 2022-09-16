Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 486 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

