Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 4,135 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

MDYV stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

