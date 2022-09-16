Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 206 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,073. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

