Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 19,325 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 300,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

