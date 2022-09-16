Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 19,325 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.
HBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 300,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
