Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $3,280,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 4.0 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 289,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.