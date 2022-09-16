Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 9,439 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,403,404. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

