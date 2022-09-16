Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.