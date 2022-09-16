Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,724. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

