Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.86. 41,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.