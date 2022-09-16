Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 3,750 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCTR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,096. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

