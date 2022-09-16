Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

